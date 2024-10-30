Turkish Red Crescent sustains Gaza aid despite severe challenges

The Turkish Red Crescent is persevering in its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza despite significant challenges, according to the organization's President Fatma Meric Yilmaz.

Speaking to Anadolu at the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva, Yilmaz said that the closure of the Rafah Border Crossing since May has prompted them to seek alternative routes to continue aid deliveries.

Yilmaz emphasized that governments signed the Geneva Conventions when the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded, committing to uphold humanitarian principles, even during armed conflicts.

"These principles include refraining from attacks on civilians, protecting aid workers, and ensuring access to humanitarian aid," she stated. "However, today we see widespread violations of these principles."

Yilmaz highlighted the urgent need to reopen humanitarian access to Gaza, in line with the Geneva Conventions, saying: "Since the beginning of May, humanitarian aid access to Gaza has been blocked. We need access where the gates are open, and humanitarian aid can enter."

- Diplomatic efforts to increase public pressure

Yilmaz underscored the importance of diplomatic efforts to amplify public pressure at the international level.

Stressing that "it's not enough to provide aid and watch" from the sidelines, she added that diplomatic initiatives are crucial in strengthening public pressure.

- Aid efforts amid blockades, limited access

Despite the barriers, Yilmaz reaffirmed the Turkish Red Crescent's commitment to delivering aid, saying: "We continue to distribute 15,000 meals daily in Gaza despite all challenging conditions."

While acknowledging that the Jordan route cannot match the volume of aid previously sent through Rafah, Yilmaz noted that the organization is doing everything possible, working with local staff and exploring alternative routes.

She added that they are also securing materials through commercial channels, despite the challenges.

Yilmaz mentioned that while Gaza remains difficult to access, Lebanon is more reachable. She stressed that their mission extends beyond delivering aid, emphasizing the need to advocate for humanitarian principles internationally.

According to local health authorities, more than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its war on the enclave on Oct. 7, 2023.

Over a year into the Israeli onslaught, vast areas of Gaza lay in ruins amid a severe blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.







