Harris faces Gaza protest during Ellipse speech

US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, campaigning in Washington, D.C., faced protests from hundreds of people expressing disapproval of her administration's Gaza policy.

With just one week until the presidential election on Nov. 5, Harris held a rally at the Ellipse in the capital, the same site where former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Her speech drew tens of thousands of people, underscoring the high stakes of the final campaign stretch.

As she addressed the crowd, delivering her campaign's closing argument, around 300 protesters began chanting slogans criticizing the Biden-Harris administration's policy on Gaza, drawing attention to the civilian toll.

Demonstrators held signs calling for a weapons embargo on Israel, chanting "Kamala, what do you say? We won't vote for you on election day. How many kids did you kill today?"

The protesters maintained their presence throughout Harris's speech and later marched with banners toward a nearby street leading to the White House.









