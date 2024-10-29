UNRWA plays 'critical role' in providing services to Palestinians: US

The US State Department expressed concern Tuesday about Israel's move to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

"Let me start by just reiterating that we are deeply troubled by this legislation. It could shutter other UNRWA operations in the West Bank, in Gaza, in East Jerusalem," spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

His remarks came after the Israeli parliament passed a bill that would ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), from operating in the country. The legislation would take effect in 90 days.

Miller said it poses risks for millions of Palestinians who rely on UNRWA for essential services, including health care and primary and secondary education.

"UNRWA, of course, plays a critical role in providing services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and throughout the broader the wider region, and particularly in Gaza.

"They play a role right now that at least today, cannot be filled by anyone else," he added.

The agency is a "key partner" in delivering food, water and other humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza "that wouldn't have anyone else to get it from if UNRWA were to go away," he said.

Stressing that the US made clear its opposition to the bill, Miller said, "There could be consequences under US law and US policy for the implementation of this legislation."

The US is going to engage with the Israeli government in the days ahead about how they plan to implement the move, he said.

"We're going to watch and see if there are legal challenges to the law, and if there's any impact by those legal challenges, and then we will make our decisions after looking at all those factors," he added.





