UN rights chief says Israeli move to ban UNRWA 'deeply troubling'

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday described the Israeli parliament's passing of a law to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as "deeply troubling."

"We must never forget the value of UN Charter and the institutions it underpins," Volker Turk said on X.

"This decision is deeply troubling for many reasons-with potential dire impacts on the human rights of those depending on UNRWA's assistance," Turk warned.

The ban would affect UNRWA's work in Gaza, and the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Monday vote in the Knesset saw 92 of 120 members voting in favor of the bill, while 10 opposed.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of complicity in the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas.

UNRWA, headquartered in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, denies the accusations and asserts that it remains neutral, solely focusing on supporting refugees.

The agency was established by the General Assembly in December 1949 to carry out and direct relief and works programs for Palestine refugees. It began its operations on May 1, 1950.

Israel has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million people since last October.