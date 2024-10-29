UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Israeli bills threatening work of UN agency for Palestinian refugees

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern Monday over bills passed by Israel's parliament banning a UN relief agency from operating in the country, which could affect its work in the Gaza Strip.

"I am deeply concerned by the adoption today by the Knesset of Israel of two laws concerning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which, if implemented, would likely prevent UNRWA from continuing its essential work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as mandated by the UN General Assembly," Guterres said in a statement.

The statement came after the Israeli Parliament passed a bill Monday that would ban the main UN agency aiding Palestinians from operating in the country. The vote saw 92 out of 120 Knesset members in favor, with 10 opposed.

A separate bill, which was approved by lawmakers in a 87-9 vote, mandates that Israel cut all ties with UNRWA, barring any cooperation or privileges the agency previously held.

The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

"UNRWA is the principal means by which essential assistance is supplied to Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. There is no alternative to UNRWA," Guterres said.

He warned that the implementation of the laws "could have devastating consequences" for refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is "unacceptable."

"I call on Israel to act consistently with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law, including under international humanitarian law and those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations. National legislation cannot alter those obligations," he added.

Stressing that the implementation of these laws would be "detrimental" for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole, he reiterated that UNRWA is "indispensable."

"I am bringing this matter to the attention of the UN General Assembly and will keep the Assembly closely informed as the situation develops," he said.

















