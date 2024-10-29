TWO PEOPLE INJURED IN RUSSIAS DRONE ATTACK ON UKRAINES KYIV, MAYOR SAYS

Falling debris from a destroyed Russian drone injured two people and set a residential building on fire in Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Tuesday.

One of the people injured by debris in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district was taken to hospital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. He said several cars were also on fire.

A Reuters' witness saw smoke rising over the district's residential area, which is located in Kyiv's west. Photos posted by Kyiv's military administration on its Telegram channel showed a residential building and nearby cars burning in the dark.

The administration said Ukraine's air defence units were trying to repel a Russian drone attack on the city and that drone debris fell also onto the Sviatoshynskyi district in Kyiv's west, but there was no immediate reports of damage.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack. Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war sparked by its invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in February 2022.

The 2-1/2-year war has killed thousands of people, the vast majority of them Ukrainians and has turned cities and villages into piles of rubble.





