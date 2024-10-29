Starmer: Banning UNRWA risks jeopardising humanitarian effort in Gaza

Israel must ensure the main aid agency still operating in Gaza can continue its "essential work," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said after the country's parliament effectively banned it.

Starmer said the UK was "gravely concerned" by the Israeli Knesset's approval of two new laws that declare UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) a terrorist organisation.

The laws, which will not come into effect immediately, would ban UNRWA from operating on Israeli soil, effectively barring it from working in Gaza or the West Bank where access is controlled by Israel.

In a statement on Monday evening, Starmer said: "This legislation risks making UNRWA's essential work for Palestinians impossible, jeopardising the entire international humanitarian response in Gaza and delivery of essential health and education services in the West Bank."

The Government has repeatedly called on Israel to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, where the UN has reported deliveries of humanitarian essentials "continue to be denied by the Israeli authorities, with few exceptions."

Starmer said: "The humanitarian situation in Gaza is simply unacceptable. We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a significant increase in aid to Gaza.

"Under its international obligations, Israel must ensure sufficient aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

"Only UNRWA can deliver humanitarian aid at the scale and pace needed."







