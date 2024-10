Iran on Tuesday accused European countries of "hypocrisy" after remarks by EU chief Josep Borrell saying the bloc was "considering measures in response" to the execution of Iranian-German Jamshid Sharmahd.

"Europe only stands for hypocrisy," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, accusing the EU of failing to "end the killing of more than 50k Palestinians in Gaza" or "to allow 1.5m refugees in Lebanon to return to their homes".