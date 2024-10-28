Unknown combat drones target 2 U.S. bases in Syria

Unknown combat drones have targeted two U.S. military bases in Syria, according to local sources.

The US military base in Al-Omar oil field in the Deir ez-Zor province, eastern Syria, came under attack on Sunday evening by multiple kamikaze drones, local sources told Anadolu.

The sirens were sounded in the area of the military base with U.S. military aircraft flying over the area, the sources added.

Later, the U.S. troops deployed in the base targeted with artillery shells the villages of Khusham, Al-Jafra, Al-Huwaijah, and Al-Mari'iyah, located in the west of the Euphrates River where Iranian-backed groups are believed to be stationed.

Deir ez-Zor is under the occupation of the U.S.-backed PKK/YPG terrorist organization, while the city center and other rural areas are under the control of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and Iranian-backed groups.

Meanwhile, the Al-Tanf U.S. military base near the Jordan-Syria border, southeastern Syria, also came under drone attack.

Anadolu correspondent said the U.S. air defenses in the base downed some of the drones while others hit the base.

No casualties have been reported. The U.S. has not released a statement so far on the attacks on the two bases.

In recent months, drone and missile attacks have been carried out against U.S. bases in Syria by unknown armed groups, likely to be Iranian-backed.