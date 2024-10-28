Social Democrats in Lithuania wins parliamentary election

Lithuania's opposition Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has won a decisive victory in parliamentary elections, unseating Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and her ruling Homeland Union party.

With 52 seats in the 141-member parliament, LSDP leader Vilija Blinkeviciute is expected to form a coalition with the Union of Democrats "For Lithuania" (DSVL) and the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVZS), securing a majority, Politico reported.

"The results are great. It showed that people want change," Blinkeviciute said at the party's election night gathering.

Though leadership will shift, analysts say Lithuania's foreign policy is likely to remain pro-Western, with continued emphasis on security and defense, areas backed by the Social Democrats.

While Blinkeviciute previously hinted she would leave her position as an MEP to become prime minister, she has yet to confirm her decision. DSVL leader Saulius Skvernelis expressed confidence in her leadership, saying he was "100 percent" sure she would take the role.

Official results from Sunday's vote showed TS-LKD (Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats) trailing with 28 seats, while the nationalist-populist Dawn of Nemunas secured 20 seats, and the DSVL won 14. The Liberal Movement obtained 12 seats, with LVZS capturing eight.



