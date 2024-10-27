Furore as Israeli journalist helps blow up building in Lebanon

An Israeli TV journalist from N12 faced widespread criticism after assisting soldiers in demolishing a building in southern Lebanon while embedded with ground troops.

AFP WORLD Published October 27,2024

An Israeli TV journalist has helped soldiers to blow up a building in southern Lebanon, prompting widespread criticism at home.



The well-known journalist from the N12 television channel was embedded with ground troops on an operation.



When a building which had apparently been used as a launch site against Israel was to be blown up in a controlled manner, one of the soldiers handed the correspondent the detonator. He then pressed the trigger under their instructions.



Smoke could then be seen rising from the explosion site in the distance.



"A house with an ammunition depot, in sight of Israel, has blown up - one less threat to the state of Israel," the journalist said in front of the television camera.



Colleagues of the journalist in Israel criticized his behaviour on social media, with one calling it "a disgrace to the profession of journalism."



Another wrote: "His job is to report, not to blast. If you want to fight, you should put on a uniform."



The TV correspondent was also accused of jeopardizing other colleagues because their independence could be called into question.



Neither the army nor the TV station initially commented on the incident.











