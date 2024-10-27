 Contact Us
Britain foreign minister seeks to avoid 'catastrophic' escalation in calls with Israel and Iran

"Today I held important calls with Israeli FM (Israel Katz) and Iranian FM (Abbas Araghchi). The UK continues to press for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza," Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement after a Israeli air attack early on Saturday against Iranian targets.

Published October 27,2024
Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said he had spoken to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts in separate calls on Sunday seeking to avoid escalation into a "catastrophic" regional war after Israel struck Iranian military sites.

"Today I held important calls with Israeli FM (Israel Katz) and Iranian FM (Abbas Araghchi). The UK continues to press for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza," Lammy said in a statement after a Israeli air attack early on Saturday against Iranian targets.

"A regional war would be catastrophic and is in no one's interests," he said.