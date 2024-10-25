Türkiye to advance confidently towards defense industry goals - minister

Türkiye will move forward more confidently and decisively towards its goals in the defense industry, the Turkish national defense minister said on Friday.

Speaking at the country's premier defense event SAHA Expo in Istanbul, Yasar Guler said the exhibition brings independent production power, potentials and capabilities of the defense industry to an international platform, and constitutes a valuable ground for regional and global cooperation.

Thanks to such events, which serve as a bridge between the relevant institutions, we were able to meet our friendly and allied counterparts, and important agreements were signed, he said.

Thanks to its international nature, the diversity and number of participants, SAHA Expo has seen an exceptional activity that has strengthened the relations and cooperation in the defense industry ecosystem, Guler added.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Presidency of Defense Industries, said the sector will work harder, accelerate and do much better.

"We will not leave the Turkish army in need while fighting against the enemy. Our nation will be proud of our defense industry, our soldiers will have confidence in it, and our friends will be inspired by it, which will strike fear into our enemies," Gorgun added.

The five-day event, starting on Tuesday, exhibits cutting-edge defense products from Türkiye and foreign countries.