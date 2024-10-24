US defense secretary meets pope to discuss global security issues

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Wednesday met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss shared concerns over global security, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

"The two leaders discussed shared concerns over global security challenges and the importance of promoting peace and stability in conflict-affected regions," the statement said.

During the meeting, Austin expressed his appreciation for the Vatican's humanitarian initiatives, particularly its efforts to address the plight of civilians affected by conflicts, including the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The secretary and the pope highlighted the importance of continued collaboration to ease the suffering of those impacted by war, persecution, and displacement.

Both leaders also emphasized the need for dialogue and reconciliation to resolve global conflicts.

Austin praised Pope Francis for his moral leadership and dedication to supporting the most vulnerable, including refugees, and for addressing the effects of climate change on the world's poorest communities.







