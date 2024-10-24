Palestinian Presidency, Hamas condemn terror attack on defense industry facility in Türkiye

The Palestinian Presidency and the resistance group Hamas on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara that targeted a defense industry facility, according to two separate statements.

The Palestinian Presidency condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries, affirming "rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism."

The presidency offered its "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims, and voiced solidarity with Türkiye.

The Hamas resistance group also condemned the terrorist attack in Ankara, and expressed "full solidarity" with the leadership and people of Türkiye.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured when terrorists attacked the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya said it is "highly likely" that the PKK terror group is responsible, adding Türkiye will share the identifications and other evidence as they become clear.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the "heinous attack" that targeted the country's "survival, peace and defense initiatives."







