Erdoğan: We have launched initiative at UN to halt arms sales to Israel

'We have launched initiative at UN to halt arms sales to Israel. I trust in support you, BRICS member countries, will provide on this matter," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech on Thursday.

"As long as bloodshed in Middle East is not stopped, there can be no talk of justice, peace, or development for future," Erdoğan underlined in his comments during BRICS summit.

"Israel's aggressive actions, which are throwing the entire region into flames, have crossed all boundaries of law and morality. The Palestinian people are facing genocide in Gaza. By attacking Lebanon as well, Israel has escalated its oppression even further. A permanent and just peace in the region is only possible through the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

"I invite countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to take steps in this direction. The continued unconditional support for Israel's weaponry and ammunition emboldens the country in its attacks. We have initiated efforts at the United Nations to halt arms sales to Israel and I trust your support in this matter."