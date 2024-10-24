BRAZILS LULA CALLS FOR MULTIPOLAR WORLD, PEACE AT BRICS SUMMIT

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reasserted the need to push for a multipolar order and increase peace efforts worldwide during his virtual address Wednesday at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

Through a video transmission from Brasilia, Brazil's capital, Lula underscored the relevance and power of the BRICS alliance and its role in addressing global threats such as climate change and world hunger.

"BRICS has been responsible for a significant portion of global economic growth in recent decades. Together, we are over 3.6 billion people who are part of dynamic markets with great social mobility.

"We represent 36% of the world's GDP in terms of purchasing power parity. We hold 72% of the planet's rare earths, 75% of the manganese and 50% of the graphite," he said.

"However, financial flows continue to be directed toward wealthy nations.

"Now is the time to advance the creation of alternative payment methods for transactions between our countries. This is not about replacing our currencies. But we must work to ensure that the multipolar order we aspire to is reflected in the international financial system," he added.

During the 15th BRICS Summit in August 2023, Lula highlighted that developing countries have endured clear financial and trade disadvantages against wealthier nations and pushed for a common currency between allied nations to lessen their vulnerabilities.

The bloc, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has expanded by welcoming five new members -- Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Many insist on dividing the world into friends and enemies. But the most vulnerable are not interested in simplistic dichotomies. What they want is plenty of food, decent work and quality, universally accessible public schools and hospitals," he said during Wednesday's address.

Lula also addressed the turmoil in the Middle East.

"As (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan said at the UN General Assembly, Gaza has become 'the largest cemetery for children and women in the world.' This madness is now spreading to the West Bank and Lebanon," he said.

He also did not shy away from urging BRICS ally and host Russian President Vladimir Putin to ramp up peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine, which he sees as a potential threat to world peace.

"At a time when we are facing two wars with the potential to become global, it is essential to regain our ability to work together for common goals," he said.









