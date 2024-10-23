Hezbollah announces striking Israeli military intelligence unit 8200 in central Israel

The Lebanese Hezbollah group on Wednesday said it fired a barrage of rockets toward the Glilot base of the Israeli army's military intelligence unit 8200 near Tel Aviv, central Israel.

The group also announced firing more rockets toward towns and areas in northern Israel.

The air-raid sirens were activated in both central and northern Israel following the Hezbollah rockets, according to the Israeli army.

It claimed to have intercepted two long-range rockets fired from Lebanon toward Tel Aviv.

Israeli media, including the Ynet news website, reported material damage by a rocket shrapnel that fell on the Herzliya city in central Israel.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.







