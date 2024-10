Visiting US top diplomat Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Israel should seize the "incredible opportunity" to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia, a process halted by the war in Gaza.

"There remains, despite everything that's happened, an incredible opportunity in this region to move in a totally different direction," he said before leaving Tel Aviv for Riyadh, adding: "Saudi Arabia would be right at the heart of that, and that includes potentially normalisation of relations with Israel."