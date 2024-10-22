60% of Germans oppose military support for Israel: Survey

A majority of Germans are against providing military support to Israel, despite the government's recent decision to resume weapons supplies, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The survey revealed that 60% of respondents oppose supplying arms to Israel, as the Netanyahu government intensifies its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, heightening concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Only 31% of those surveyed said Germany should send weapons to ensure Israel's security, while 9% were undecided.

The poll was conducted after media reports indicated that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government had decided to resume arms supplies to Israel. This decision followed assurances from Tel Aviv that it would comply with international law when using German military equipment.

Germany had reportedly halted weapons supplies to Israel in March, after Nicaragua brought a case against Berlin before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of aiding "genocide" in Gaza.

Germany has long been a key ally of Israel, with Chancellor Scholz often emphasizing Germany's special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past.

However, critics argue that Germany's unwavering support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is damaging its international credibility and further isolating Berlin on the global stage.

Since Israel began its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza last October, more than 42,600 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 others wounded, most of them women and children.

Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the ICJ over its actions in Gaza, where millions of Palestinians remain displaced and face severe shortages of food, medical supplies, and other essentials.









