U.S. defense secretary visits Ukraine’s capital

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on a visit on Monday.

"I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine," Austin said on X.

He also shared a photo of his arrival in Kyiv, where he was greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

A statement by the U.S. Defense Department said that Austin arrived in Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian leaders and "reiterate the support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom."

"During his engagements, the Secretary will meet with Ukrainian leadership and underscore the U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression on the battlefield," it further said.

The statement added that Austin will deliver a speech at the end of his visit, highlighting Ukraine's defensive efforts in the ongoing conflict in the country.



