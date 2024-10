Several people have died and many others are missing after a motorboat accident in Myanmar, local media reported on Monday.

The accident occurred in Palaw township in the southern Taninthayi region, according to the Eleven Media Group.

At least 70 people, including children and students, were on board the boat traveling from Kyaukkar village in Palaw township to Myeik.

Bodies of several people have been recovered while a search for missing people continues.