Israel outlines conditions for ending Lebanon war: Report

Israel has presented its conditions for ending its ongoing air and ground operations in Lebanon to the U.S. , with a document outlining terms for a diplomatic solution, according to the American news site Axios on Monday.

"Israel gave the U.S. a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon and allow displaced civilians from both sides of the border to return to their homes," Axios said, citing two American officials.

Israeli officials said the plan was presented to the White House ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden's envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

One Israeli demand is that the army be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah does not rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure in the areas of southern Lebanon that are close to the border, an Israeli official said.

Israel also demands its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese airspace, the official added.

The Israeli conditions, however, contradict the 2006 UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, enforced by the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The resolution also prohibits armed groups and military equipment in the buffer zone between the Israeli-Lebanese border and Lebanon's Litani River, except for Lebanese military forces and UNIFIL.

"We are talking about 1701 with increased enforcement. Our main message is that if the Lebanese army and UNIFIL do more, the IDF (army) will do less and the other way around", the Israeli official said.

US officials expect that the Israeli plan is highly unlikely to be accepted by Lebanon and the international community.

There was no comment from the Lebanese authorities on Hezbollah on the report.

Speaking during a press conference in Beirut following his visit with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Hochstein said the US is actively working on a solution to end the ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israel based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The US envoy said his visit to Lebanon is aimed at establishing the groundwork for a peaceful settlement of the conflict through the fair and transparent application of the resolution.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since Sept. 23 against what it says are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Nearly 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.