Leverkusen forward Boniface unharmed after serious car crash

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface was involved in a serious car crash following the team's Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Fortunately, Boniface was not injured in the accident.

DPA WORLD Published October 20,2024 Subscribe

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface was involved in a serious car crash after the Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, but was not injured, the club said.



Boniface was on his way to the Frankfurt airport to pick up a friend and wasn't driving the car.



It's unclear exactly when the accident happened. In the meantime, he returned to Leverkusen and is doing well, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday.



Leverkusen is located some 200 kilometers from Frankfurt.