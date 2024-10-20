4 killed in Indonesia plane crash

A small aircraft crashed in Indonesia 's Gorontalo province on Sunday, killing all four people onboard, local media quoted an official as saying on Sunday.

The plane belonging to a local carrier SAM Air crashed while it was attempting to land at Panua Airport in the regency.

"The plane crashed into a shrimp pond area not far from the airport," said Heriyanto, head of the Gorontalo Search and Rescue Agency.

The aircraft departed from Jalaludin Airport in the provincial capital also named Gorontalo at 7:03 a.m. local time and was expected to land at Panua Airport at 7:33 a.m.

The crew, comprising a pilot, a copilot, an engineer and a passenger, were found dead.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, authorities said.



