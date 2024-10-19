US destroys 20 Houthi uncrewed aerial systems, missiles: CENTCOM

The US military destroyed 20 one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems and land cruise missiles in Yemen's Houthi-controlled area over several days, according to a statement.

"These Iranian-supplied weapons, launched episodically by the Houthis and Iranian-Aligned Militia Groups (IAMGs) over several days during the week, posed a significant risk to the United States, allies, and partner forces, as well as civilians in the region and beyond," said US Central Command (CENTCOM). "The drones and missiles were downed by a combination of U.S. Air Force and U.S Navy assets deployed to the region," it added.

No US service members were injured in these actions, CENTCOM stated.

In recent months, Houthi forces have targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and the nearby Gulf of Aden, in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli offensive since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Red Sea is a critical global sea route, frequently used for oil and fuel shipments.

Earlier this year, US defense chief Lloyd Austin announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational mission designed to counter Houthi attacks in the region.









