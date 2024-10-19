US to be held accountable for any losses Iran might suffer: FM

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned the US that it would be held accountable for any losses Iran might suffer if it supports an anticipated Israeli attack.

Araghchi's remarks came after US President Joe Biden acknowledged he was aware of Israel's plans on the timing and nature of possible retaliation against Iran for a missile attack against Israel earlier this month.

The Iranian minister wrote on X that anyone with knowledge of or involvement in facilitating such an attack by Israel would bear responsibility for any potential consequences in Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched a missile strike against Israel on Oct. 1, in response to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a serious misstep and would face repercussions for the attack

Biden confirmed he had information about Israel's potential strike on Iran, though he refrained from providing further details at a news conference in Germany.







