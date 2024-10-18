UN report: Occupation of Palestinian territories must end

DPA WORLD Published October 18,2024 Subscribe

A commission of inquiry appointed by the United Nations has concluded in a legal report that all countries and international organizations have a duty to end the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel.



"All States and international organizations, including the United Nations, have obligations under international law to bring to an end Israel's unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the legal position paper published on Friday said.



Israel must withdraw all settlers, return the land and repeal discriminatory laws, the report said. Other countries should not support the occupation financially, militarily or politically, it stated further.



The UN Human Rights Council established the "Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem" in 2021, requiring it to examine potential violations of international law.



The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had already declared the occupation by Israel to be illegal in July, which the commission of inquiry has welcomed.



Neither the ICJ's ruling nor the new legal report is binding.



Israel has criticized the court and regularly rejects the commission's reports, accusing them of being biased against Israel.









