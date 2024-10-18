UKRAINES ZELENSKY DEMANDS JOINT PRESSURE ON RUSSIA TO SECURE PEACE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for his Western allies to apply "joint pressure on Russia," days after presenting his "victory plan" to end the war in Ukraine.



"We must act decisively and in unity to prevent Putin from gaining strength and further fueling the war," Zelensky wrote on X after attending a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday.



He added: "Only through joint pressure on Russia, using all available means and tools, can we achieve our goal of a real and just peace as quickly as possible."



Zelensky requested further supplies of weapons and equipment, as well as "long-range capabilities" to hit targets within Russia and financial aid agreements to strengthen the Ukrainian defence industry.



Earlier this week, he revealed details of his long-awaited plan to secure an end to the conflict to the Ukrainian parliament, including a request for Kiev to quickly be invited to join NATO.







