 Contact Us
News World

Putin: Doors are open to new BRICS members

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the BRICS group is open to new members, with no countries excluded from joining, during remarks on Friday.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 18,2024
Subscribe
PUTIN: DOORS ARE OPEN TO NEW BRICS MEMBERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the BRICS group was open to accepting new members and that no countries which wished to join would be excluded.

The Kremlin leader also told reporters that cooperation between Russia and China was one of the main factors to promoting global stability.

Putin will host a summit of the BRICS countries next week. The grouping has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as well as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.