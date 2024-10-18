NATO chief 'looks forward to the day' Ukraine becomes member

The head of NATO said Thursday that the alliance would continue to do all to make sure that Ukraine prevails until it becomes a member.

"It is great to have you (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) here at NATO headquarters. I look forward to the day that Ukraine is here as a member of this Alliance. And until then, we will continue to do all that we can to ensure Ukraine prevails," Mark Rutte said in a news conference alongside Zelenskyy.

Noting that the Defense Ministerial meeting Thursday was the first when NATO had Australia, Japan, Korea and New Zealand participating in the format, Rutte thanked the Indo-Pacific partners, for their "outstanding support" for Ukraine, including the announcement by Australia about the delivery of tanks to Ukraine.

"A clear sign of our deepening cooperation in the face of our shared challenges. The war in Ukraine has shown that instability in Europe can have far-reaching consequences across the world," said Rutte.

He stressed that NATO is working with Ukraine to bring it "ever closer to the Alliance."

Zelenskyy said Ukrainians have shown that they can defend shared values and stand against Russia.

Welcoming support from partners, he specifically thanked everyone for helping to rebuild Ukrainian infrastructure after the Russian attacks, "especially now, before difficult winter."

Asked about the will of partners for Ukraine's "Victory plan," the Ukrainian president said he believes in the nation. "If we will not lose unity in Ukraine, we will prevail."

"Strengthening of Ukraine, it's not only depending on the weapon," he noted, adding that it "depends on the will .. if our partners will not lose their unity, we will not lose."

Zelenskyy claimed that 10,000 North Korean soldiers could join Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

He also claimed that according to Ukrainian intelligence, it has information that North Korea sent tactical personnel and officers to occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Ukrainian president's remarks came moments after Rutte said NATO has "no evidence that North Korean soldiers are involved in the fight."

But Rutte added they know "North Korea is supporting Russia in many ways, by weapons supplies, technological supplies, innovation to support them in the war."