'Moscow may be loud but NATO is strong' - alliance chief

Russia continues to pose a "significant and direct threat" to the security of NATO member states and its President Vladimir Putin is "resorting to increasingly irresponsible rhetoric," according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Moscow may be loud but NATO is strong. In a more uncertain world, it is vital that we continue to modernize our capabilities, and exercise together to keep our conventional and nuclear forces strong," Rutte said in a press conference following the conclusion of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers on Friday.

Rutte reiterated NATO's long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The alliance is set to establish the NATO Security Assistance and Training Command for Ukraine in the coming months, with the goal of providing €40 billion ($43.4 billion) in military support by next year.

The NATO meetings also focused heavily on air and missile defense.

In response to the growing threats, allies have increased surveillance and coordination, significantly boosting NATO's presence on its eastern flank, Rutte said.

Allies have also committed to acquiring thousands of air defense and artillery systems, as well as hundreds of advanced combat aircraft, including 5th generation F-35s, he added.

A key outcome of the meetings was the announcement of a new NATO standardization initiative.

This effort aims to accelerate the development and implementation of NATO standards, particularly in the realm of innovative military capabilities, while also helping to reduce defense costs.

"We must make the most of our unique ability to act together, all 32 of us, because that is what gives our Alliance strength beyond the sum of its parts," Rutte said.