HEZBOLLAH LAUNCHES ROCKETS AT NORTH ISRAELS HAIFA

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it targeted the Israeli city of Haifa and areas to its north with rockets on Friday, dedicating one of the salvos to the group's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah fighters launched "a salvo of rockets... that targeted the city of Haifa", the Iran-backed group said in a statement, adding the attack was "at the service" of Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike last month. In another statement, it said fighters launched a separate "rocket salvo" at areas north of Haifa.





