Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Friday said it would take strength from the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar, as it confirmed his killing by the Israeli military in Gaza.

"Yahya Sinwar and all the leaders and symbols of the movement who preceded him on the path of dignity and martyrdom and the project of liberation and return will only build our movement and resistance in strength," Qatar-based official Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement broadcast by Al Jazeera.