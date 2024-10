Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killing opens a major opportunity to negotiate a lasting ceasefire, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Friday, after attending a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels.

He added that U.S. Forces in the Middle East stand ready to support Israel's defence.

"Sinwar's death also provides an extraordinary opportunity to achieve a lasting ceasefire, to end this awful war and to rush humanitarian aid into Gaza", he said.