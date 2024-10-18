Canada to give C$65 million in military aid to Ukraine

Canada plans to give Ukraine a C$64.8 million ($47 million) military aid package that will include small arms, ammunition, and protective gear, Defense Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday.

The aid package, which also allocates money for training Ukrainian troops, is part of a C$500 million military funding committed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in July.

"The military assistance announced today provides Ukraine with important resources needed to defend itself against Russian aggression. Canada will continue to do what it takes to help them achieve victory," Blair said.

Canada, one of Kyiv's strongest proponents internationally, last month said it would donate 80,840 surplus small unarmed air-to-surface rockets to Ukraine as well as 1,300 warheads.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has committed C$4.5 billion in military aid.









