6 Palestinians killed, 50 injured in Israeli strikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza

Six Palestinians were killed and 50 others injured on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting a house and a group of civilians in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, which has been under assault for 14 days.

Al-Awda Hospital reported in a statement that three Palestinians were killed and 50 injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Jabalia Camp.

A medical source at Kamal Adwan Hospital confirmed that three Palestinians were killed in another Israeli strike on a gathering of civilians in the Al-Fakhura area of Jabalia.

For the 14th consecutive day, the Israeli army has continued its offensive in northern Gaza, focusing on Jabalia and its camp.

The area is under a suffocating siege and constant bombardment, with homes being demolished over their inhabitants.

This is the third ground operation the Israeli army has carried out in Jabalia camp since the start of the ongoing war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,400 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.