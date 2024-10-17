Zelenskyy accuses China of helping Russia in dragging out Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday accused China of helping Russia in dragging out the ongoing war in the country, citing "clear intelligence data."

"Unfortunately, we are receiving signals that China is still actively helping Russia drag out this war. And we have clear intelligence data," Zelenskyy told the EU Council meeting in Brussels.

Presenting his "victory plan," Zelenskyy urged European leaders to help Ukraine implement the plan.

Zelenskyy reiterated the conflict can end "no later than next year" if they begin to follow the "victory plan" now, and that the plan's aim is to strengthen not only Ukraine but also the entire Euro-Atlantic community.

"Russia will resort to diplomacy only when it sees that it cannot achieve anything by force … We must create the right conditions to end this war," Zelenskyy further said.

The president went on to outline the "victory plan," the details of which were made public by Zelenskyy for the first time during an address to the Ukrainian parliament a day earlier.

The plan contains five points, the first of which concerns Kyiv's official invitation to join NATO, and three secret annexes.

The remaining points concern defense, non-nuclear deterrence, economy, and post-conflict security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Chinese authorities have not yet commented on Zelenskyy's remarks.





