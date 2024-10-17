The biggest and brightest supermoon of 2024: When and where can uou see Iit?

This week, the biggest and brightest Supermoon of 2024 will rise in the sky. NASA has stated that the Moon will appear as a full moon from Tuesday evening to Friday morning.

Unlike constellations and meteor showers, the Supermoon will be easily visible from almost anywhere in the world. Chamberlin Observatory Director Jennifer L. Hoffman noted, "Even if you live in the city, it's quite easy to observe. You don't need any special equipment."

The term "Supermoon" refers to when the full or new moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth, known as the perigee. It will begin on Wednesday evening, making the Moon appear about 14% brighter than usual.

PERIGEE TIME İN TÜRKİYE : 03:50

On Wednesday, the Moon reached its perigee at 03:50 local time in Türkiye, coming within 357,000 kilometers of Earth. The Moon will grow overnight and reach its full moon phase at 14:26 on Thursday.

Wes Ryle, an astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, mentioned that the best time to observe is on Wednesday or Thursday when the Moon rises. He pointed out that the Moon often looks larger when it's near the horizon, as it appears alongside objects like trees or buildings that provide a sense of scale.

The Moon observed this week will be the third of four consecutive Supermoons in 2024. The next Supermoon will occur in November.

THE BIGGEST AND BRIGHTEST SUPERMOON OF THE YEAR

What sets this week's Supermoon apart from the others is the close alignment of the perigee and the full moon, making it the biggest and brightest Supermoon of the year. Astronomer Ryle said, "This Supermoon is the largest of the year, although by a very small margin compared to the one in September."

This full moon is also known as the "Hunter's Moon," as it marks the season when animals prepare for winter by gaining weight and hunters stock up on meat for the cold months.

If you miss this Supermoon, you won't have to wait long for the next one. In 2025, there will be more Supermoons in October, November, and December.