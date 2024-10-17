New NATO Secretary General hosts defence ministers for first time

NATO defence ministers are in Brussels for a two-day meeting starting on Thursday focused on the war in Ukraine, the alliance's future defence plans, and defence industry production.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will chair the meeting of defence ministers for the first time after assuming office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov are to attend.



The Western military alliance meets at NATO headquarters after Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky revealed a much-anticipated "victory plan" to end the war with Russia.



Zelensky demanded an immediate invitation to join NATO, and repeated his call to lift restrictions on long-range Western weapons that prevent Ukraine from striking targets deep inside Russia.



While stressing the alliance's support for Ukraine, Rutte gave a cautious answer to Zelensky's announcement, noting that he cannot "support the whole plan."



NATO membership for Ukraine is a contentious subject for the alliance, fearing an escalation in the war that would widen the conflict with Russia to current members of the alliance.



Umerov is to brief NATO defence ministers on Ukrainian plans to defend against Russian attacks in the forthcoming winter. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell will also be present.



NATO supreme commander Christopher Cavoli is to present the ministers with his new plans for the future defence of the 32-member alliance. Projects to standardize NATO equipment will also be discussed.



The defence ministers will also be joined by their counter parts from Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand for the first time.



NATO plans to discuss the "growing alignment of authoritarian actors like China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran," Rutte said.

