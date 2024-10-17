German warship shoots down drone off Lebanese coast

A German warship shot down a drone off the coast of Lebanon, military sources said on Thursday.

The German corvette Ludwigshafen am Rhein, which was deployed as part of the UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, shot down the unidentified aerial vehicle at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400GMT).

A military spokesperson told German press agency DPA that an unmanned aerial vehicle was brought down in a controlled manner using a defense system.

The drone was in close proximity to the ship when the ship's air defense system was activated, according to the military sources. The drone fragments were picked up by experts for examination.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission UNIFIL's main task is to monitor the cease-fire established following the 2006 Lebanon War. The mission also aids the Lebanese government in securing maritime borders and preventing arms smuggling by sea.

Germany currently contributes approximately 100 personnel to UNIFIL. About 60 crew members serve aboard the corvette Ludwigshafen am Rhein, while an additional 40 soldiers are stationed at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura.