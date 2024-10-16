Kremlin says Ukraine needs to ‘sober up’ as Zelensky unveils ‘victory plan’

The Kremlin on Wednesday said Ukraine needs to "sober up" as President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the details of his "victory plan" to the parliament.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelensky presented the plan, a blueprint to end the war that continues since 2022, as a continuation of the policy of "fighting to the last Ukrainian" that has been dictated by the U.S.

"There may be another plan which may be truly peaceful, which is the Kyiv regime's realization of the futility of the policy they are pursuing, an understanding of the need to sober up and recognize the reasons that led to the conflict around Ukraine," he added.

The "victory plan" includes an invitation to join NATO, defense, non-nuclear deterrence, economy, and post-conflict security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

KAZAKHSTAN AND BRICS



Peskov also commented on Kazakhstan's move to refrain from submitting an application for BRICS membership in the near future, saying Moscow respects Astana's decision.

"Kazakhstan is our friend, our strategic partner, our ally, we value our relations. Therefore, of course, Kazakhstan itself decides on the format of its participation in certain organizations," he said.

The spokesman said Russia is looking forward to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's participation in the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan next week, defining it as a major contribution to the development of regional and international cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Presidential Press Secretary Berik Uali said in an interview with Kazakh news outlet TengriNews that Astana will "most likely" refrain from submitting an application to BRICS "in the foreseeable future."