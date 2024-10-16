EU leaders set to meet to address Ukraine, Middle East, migration, and economic challenges

Leaders of EU member countries will gather in Brussels on Thursday to address a range of pressing topics, including ongoing support for Ukraine, efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East, migration, border controls, and enhancing global competitiveness.

The EU Leaders Summit will bring together heads of state or government from all 27 EU member nations, kicking off in the Belgian capital tomorrow for two days. This first summit after the summer break will be chaired by European Council President Charles Michel, marking his final official EU summit before the presidency transfers to former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in December.

The summit will also feature European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will continue her role for another five years following the European Parliament elections held in June, alongside Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who will soon be succeeded by Estonia's former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The focus of the summit will largely be on foreign policy issues. Despite the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have persisted for over a year and spread to Lebanon, the EU continues to prioritize the Russia-Ukraine War.

- Support for Ukraine as War Enters Third Winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to participate in the summit, which will discuss the latest developments on the front lines of the war as it enters its third winter. EU leaders will assess comprehensive support for Ukraine and review peace efforts aligned with Zelenskyy's plan.

Topics will include military support for Ukraine, particularly the delivery of air defense systems, ammunition, and missiles, alongside individual contributions from member states under the European Peace Facility. Leaders will also evaluate steps to utilize income from frozen Russian assets to bolster Ukraine.

Since the war's onset, Western countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian assets, with around $200 billion in the EU. These assets generate billions in annual interest, which the US, EU, and G7 intend to use to support Ukraine. The EU has proposed a plan to provide €35 billion to Ukraine, using returns from frozen Russian assets as collateral, and this initiative will be discussed during the summit.

Leaders will also examine how Ukraine's energy sector and critical infrastructure can prepare for winter amidst ongoing attacks and review the current status of EU sanctions against Russia.

- Middle East Situation

As EU leaders grapple with formulating a unified stance on the situation in Gaza, Israel's recent attacks in Lebanon will also be a focal point. On Sept. 30, EU foreign ministers convened to discuss Lebanon, with Borrell emphasizing the importance of preventing it from becoming another "Gaza." However, the increasing attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) delayed agreement among EU countries on a joint statement.

Borrell expressed concern over the slow response to clear issues such as opposing attacks on UNIFIL and disappointment regarding the lack of swift consensus among member states. The joint statement issued by EU countries voiced deep concern about the attacks on UNIFIL and called for a neutral investigation.

At the summit, leaders are expected to discuss ceasefire efforts to end clashes along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel and support for Lebanese state institutions and the Lebanese Armed Forces. Discussions regarding Gaza will focus on a ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid deployment, and international efforts for the unconditional release of all hostages. The summit will also address recent developments in the West Bank, including Israeli attacks, settler violence, and the expansion of illegal settlements.

- Enhancing Competitiveness

EU leaders will examine the Union's economic landscape and competitiveness, concentrating on long-term strategies to boost economic and social welfare. The agenda will include discussions on reducing dependencies in strategic sectors and transforming Europe into an industrial and technological hub.

The summit will review advancements in enhancing EU economic competitiveness and evaluate new initiatives. Former ECB President Mario Draghi submitted a report last month on maintaining the EU economy's competitiveness amidst global challenges, highlighting the need for a coordinated industrial policy, quick decision-making, increased investments, and joint borrowing to effectively compete with the US and China.

Leaders will discuss the findings of the Draghi report.

- Migration as a Key Agenda Item

Von der Leyen's unexpected letter to EU leaders prior to the summit has elevated the issue of irregular migration to the forefront of the agenda. She pointed to the agreement between Italy and Albania as a potential model and advocated for the establishment of "return centers" outside the EU.

Despite a reported 42% decrease in irregular migration during the first nine months of 2024, migration remains a priority due to the rising influence of far-right factions. Recent temporary border controls implemented by Germany, affecting all neighboring countries, have raised concerns about the "Schengen spirit," as such measures are intended only for exceptional circumstances.

- Defense and Security Issues

Leaders are also expected to evaluate progress in defense and security matters. In response to the ongoing war in Europe for three years, the EU has increasingly emphasized these areas.

For the first time, the European Commission will include a member responsible for defense, with von der Leyen nominating Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius for the role. Kubilius has proposed plans to establish a "Defense Union," align the defense sectors of the 27 member states, and set NATO-like minimum criteria for defense spending.

- Brussels Camp Before the Summit

In advance of the two-day EU summit, the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit is being held today in Brussels for the first time. Leaders from the GCC countries—Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman—will meet with EU Council President Michel, EU Commission President von der Leyen, and EU High Representative Borrell.

Following the energy crisis linked to Russia and the Ukraine war, the EU aims to strengthen ties with Gulf countries as part of its sanctions against Russia and its plans to diversify energy sources. The summit will address bilateral energy and trade issues, as well as peace efforts in the Middle East.