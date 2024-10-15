 Contact Us
News World

Russia accuses West of trying to influence upcoming Georgian parliamentary elections

The Kremlin accused Western countries on Tuesday of attempting to influence Georgia's upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 26. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed these efforts constitute pressure on Georgia's authorities while asserting that Russia will not interfere in the elections, despite ongoing tensions between the countries.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 15,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIA ACCUSES WEST OF TRYING TO INFLUENCE UPCOMING GEORGIAN PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the West of trying to influence Georgia's upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to take place later this month.

"We see blatant attempts by Western countries to put pressure on the current authorities of Georgia and to exert direct, undisguised influence on the course of the election campaign," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the capital Moscow.

Expressing that the forthcoming polls are "none of our business," Peskov said Russia is in no way interfering in the country's internal affairs and will not do so.

"You know all the complications in our bilateral relations [with Georgia], which, at the same time, do not hinder the development of humanitarian ties between the societies and peoples of the two countries," Peskov said, adding that people continue to travel between both countries.

The ruling Georgian Dream party will seek a fourth term in office in the Oct. 26 elections.

The vote comes amid growing tensions with the West after the adoption of a controversial "foreign agents" law, officially known as the Transparency of Foreign Influence law.

The US and the EU have since frozen financial assistance, with the latter also stalling the country's EU accession process "for the time being."