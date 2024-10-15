ISRAEL LISTENS TO US BUT MAKES OWN DECISIONS, NETANYAHUS OFFICE SAYS

The Israeli government will "listen to the opinions of the United States" but ultimately act in the country's own national interests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.



The statement came in response to press inquiries about a story in the Washington Post. The report, which cited anonymous officials, said Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden that Israel plans to strike Iranian military facilities - but not oil or nuclear targets.



The Post reported that Netanyahu is preparing "a more limited counterstrike" in response to Iran's missile barrage on Israel two weeks ago.



There are fears that the Middle East is on the path to a full-blown regional war given the soaring tensions between Israel and Iran.



Uncertainty has loomed over how Israel will retaliate to the hundreds of ballistic missiles launched by Iran on October 1.



Biden had made it clear that he does not support an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, which could trigger a further escalation and draw the US into the conflict.



An attack on oil facilities could drive up global energy prices.



In addition, Israel has informed the US that it will end its operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon in the coming weeks, the Washington Post quoted an official familiar with the matter as saying.



In the brief statement, Netanyahu's office said: "‏We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interests."













