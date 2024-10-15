Hezbollah deputy chief tells Israelis solution is ceasefire

 Contact Us
Hezbollah’s deputy chief, Naim Qassem, warned Israelis that a ceasefire is the only solution to the ongoing war, asserting that the Iran-backed group will not be defeated. In a speech, Qassem stated that since Israel has targeted all of Lebanon, Hezbollah reserves the right to strike any part of Israel, including its center, north, and south.

Published October 15,2024
Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem warned Israelis on Tuesday that the only solution to the current war is a ceasefire, saying the Iran-backed group would not be defeated.

"Since the Israeli enemy targeted all of Lebanon, we have the right from a defensive position to target any place" in Israel, "whether the centre, the north or the south", Qassem said in the speech, adding "I am telling the Israeli home front: the solution is a ceasefire... the resistance (Hezbollah) will not be defeated because this is its land".