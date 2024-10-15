French premier hails good relations with Belgium amid king’s official visit to Paris

France's prime minister on Tuesday hailed good relations with Belgium amid the king's official visit to Paris.

"I am honoured and delighted to have received Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians at the Hotel de Matignon on the first day of their state visit to France," Michel Barnier wrote on X, after hosting the Belgian officials on Monday.

He stressed that Belgium is not only a neighbor but also a friend and "strategic partner."

"Our bilateral regional partnership is flourishing and permeating our countries," Barnier said.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrived in Paris on Monday for a three-day official visit.

President Emmanuel Macron hosted the royal couple at the Elysee Presidential Palace in the evening.

No Belgian king has paid a state visit to France in 21 years.