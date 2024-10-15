FM Fidan: We must ensure Israeli government and its supporters pay a price

Türkiye's Foreign Minister reaffirmed the country's stance on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the need for accountability for the actions of the Israeli government and its supporters.

"We must ensure the Israeli government and its supporters pay a price, so they understand there is a limit to their actions," Hakan Fidan declared during a press conference.

Fidan's remarks reflect a growing frustration among many nations and organizations regarding the Israeli government's policies, which have faced widespread condemnation for their impact on Palestinian civilians.

Türkiye has previously called for international intervention and has urged the United Nations to take decisive actions to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.







