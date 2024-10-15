At least 29 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least 29 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning,

Local sources reported that Israeli forces targeted several areas including Khan Younis, Nuseirat camp, and Jabalia camp.

Over the last year, Israel has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million people.

The Israeli assault on Gaza has compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis, with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies due to a prolonged blockade.

Efforts led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a cease-fire and secure a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have failed due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to agree to a cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Israel has extended its military operations to Lebanon, conducting air and ground raids as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Israel currently faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.












