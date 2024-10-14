U.S. SERIOUSLY CONCERNED BY CHINAS MILITARY DRILLS NEAR TAIWAN: STATE DEPARTMENT

The U.S. on Sunday voiced grave concern over Chinese military drills near Taiwan days after the island's President Lai Ching-te said Beijing had "no right" to represent his country.

"The United States is seriously concerned by the People's Liberation Army joint military drills in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, referring to the Chinese military.

"The PRC (People's Republic of China) response with military provocations to a routine annual speech is unwarranted and risks escalation," Miller said.

The Chinese military said Monday that it organized multiple forces for a joint drill around the Taiwan Strait and the island's northern, southern, and eastern regions.

According to Li Xi, spokesman for the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command, the Joint Sword-2024B exercises involved vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan from multiple directions and carrying out drills of joint force attacks.

The exercises focused on improving sea-air combat readiness, blocking key ports, targeting land and sea objectives, and gaining comprehensive battlefield control, said a statement released by the military.

Li emphasized that the drill served as a strong deterrent to activities related to "Taiwan independence" and was necessary to protect Beijing's "national sovereignty and national unity."

The State Department said the U.S. calls on China to act with restraint and to avoid any further actions that may undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, which it said is essential to regional peace and prosperity and a matter of international concern.

"We continue to monitor PRC activities and coordinate with allies and partners regarding our shared concerns," said Miller. "The United States remains committed to its longstanding one China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances."

This was the second time the Chinese military held drills near the island since Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te was inaugurated in May earlier this year.

It follows a national day speech by Lai, who said Beijing had "no right" to represent his country as Taipei is not a "subordinate" to Beijing.

"The Republic of China (Taiwan), and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People's Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan," he said.